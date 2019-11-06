Last month was the warmest October on record globally, scientists say

(CNN) — As we rolled into November, scientists discovered last month was the warmest October on record globally.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service is the one with those records — which go back to 1979.

Last month narrowly edged out the previous record for October set in 2015. And it’s not just October — every month so far this year has ranked as one of the warmest for that month.

Though some parts of the world saw below-average temps, Copernicus says since the 1970s the overall average rate of warming of the world is around point 32 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.