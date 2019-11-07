Columbia Urban League honors six local leaders during annual dinner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Six local leaders were honored Wednesday night for their community service efforts at the Columbia Urban League’s 52nd annual Fund Campaign and Equal Opportunity Day dinner.

Michael Williams, James Lehman, John McLellan, Calvin Elam, James Clyburn and Lou Kennedy were recognized for helping disadvantaged and under served communities realize their potential for success.

The theme at this year’s dinner was ’empowering communities’.