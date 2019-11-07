Gamecock running back out for Saturday’s game vs. App State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A key member of Carolina’s offense won’t suit up against App State on Saturday night.

Running back Tavien Feaster will be held out with a groin injury, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia Thursday.

Feaster did not practice Thursday and has been limited physically with the injury, but according to Will Muschamp, he won’t have to have surgery.

The running back leads the Gamecocks with 625 yards and five rushing touchdowns and got the starts against Tennessee and Vanderbilt after Rico Dowdle injured his knee against Florida.

Dowdle is expected to return Saturday night for USC.