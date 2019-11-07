Pringles releasing Turducken flavored chips

(CNN) — You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving.

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip.

It’s part of what it’s calling the ‘Friends giving turducken kit’ – which will also include duck and chicken flavored chips along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a ‘turducken’- chip medley.

You can find the thanksgiving chips online when they go on sale Thursday, November 7th at the Kellogg’s store website.