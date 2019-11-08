AMC offering free popcorn for active military, veterans all weekend
Veterans will receive free popcorn with the purchase of a military movie ticket between November 8th - November 11th
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — AMC Theaters is thanking military members and veterans with free large popcorn all weekend to celebrate Veterans Day.
To get the deal military members must purchase a military priced ticket using their AMC Stubs membership.
Service members are always eligible for a Military Discount, AMC said, when they show a valid military I.D. at the box office.
In South Carolina participating movie theaters will be:
- AMC CLASSIC Columbia 10
- AMC CLASSIC Dutch Square 14
- AMC CLASSIC Myrtle Beach 12
- AMC Harbison 14
To see showtimes or to sign-up for AMC Stubs, visit amctheatres.com