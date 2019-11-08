More than 130k pounds of ground beef recalled

(CNN) — Be careful in your kitchen.

More than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef products are being recalled. Some 16-ounce sealed packages of “Nature’s Rancher 100-percent Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef” may have plastic pieces inside.

the products, from Rastelli Foods Group, were sent to retail stores in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland. They’ve got October and November use-or-freeze-by dates.

The US Department of Agriculture reports no related illnesses have been reported.