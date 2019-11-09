Columbia to host annual Veterans Day Parade Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Veterans from across the state will be honored Monday, November 11, during the City of Columbia’s 41st Annual Veterans Day Parade.

The annual celebration starts at 11am at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets and continues down Sumter Street to Pendleton street. It is one of the southeast’s largest Veterans Day parades.

City officials say this year’s grand marshals will be representatives from the Great American Defense Community.