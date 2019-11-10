Sen. Harris returning to SC for town hall, conversation with veterans

by Matt Dillane

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris will be making her 14 trip to the Palmetto State amid her White House run.

Sen. Harris will be in Greenwood on Monday for a “Justice for Veterans” conversation.

Doors open at the American Legion Post 224 at 12:15 p.m., with the senator expected to speak a half hour later.

The venue is located at 1310 E Cambridge Avenue. To RSVP, .

Later in the day, Sen. Harris will travel to Greenville to hold a town hall event.

The town hall will take place at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center at 40 John McCarroll Way. If you plan on attending, .

Sen. Harris is among a crowded group of candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s backing in a bid for the White House.