‘Honor the Dream Food Drive’ benefits local food bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help make sure Midlands families have food on the table this holiday season.

The City of Columbia has kicked off the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Honor the Dream Food Drive’.

The food drive benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Some requested items include, canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.

The drive runs through December 6, 2019.

According to city officials, the public can drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

· Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

· Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

· Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

· Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

· Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

· Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

· Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

· Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

· Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

· Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

· Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

· Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

· Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

· Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

· St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

· Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

· Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

· City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4th Floor)

· Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

· Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

· City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

· Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

· Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street