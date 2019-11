Boeing hopeful that its troubled 737 Max Jet will fly this year

(CNN) – After two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, Boeing remains optimistic that the 737 Max Jet will get back in the air this year.

Those crashes have been tied to an automatic safety system on the plane. Boeing says it is working around the clock to fix that issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration is refusing to comment on a timeline to get the jets back in the air.