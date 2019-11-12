Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (St. Thomas, U.S.V.I./Worcester (Mass.) Academy) was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning. In helping the Gamecocks to a pair of wins, Boston posted 13.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.5 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-5 Boston burst on to the scene with a triple-double in her opening game – the first in a college debut NCAA Div. I women’s basketball history. Her school record-tying 10 blocks capped her 12-point, 12-rebound outing against Alabama State and came in just 21 minutes on the court. The physical forward followed that performance with a stellar outing at #4/5 Maryland, setting the tone early with eight of the Gamecocks’ first 10 points in the game and five first-half blocked shots.

Boston’s 7.5 blocks per game leads the nation, and she is one of just three players in NCAA Div. I to record a triple-double so far this season. Her triple-double was just the seventh in South Carolina women’s basketball history and the first by a freshman.

South Carolina closes out a two-game road swing with a 7 p.m. tipoff at Dayton on Wed., Nov. 13, which fans can watch on ESPN+. The Gamecocks are back in Colonial Life Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup with Appalachian State.