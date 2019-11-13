Gamecocks reveal loaded 2020 signing class

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith unveiled her 2020 signing class Wednesday, announcing the addition of eight student-athletes.

The newest Gamecocks boast impressive individual and team achievements at the club and high school levels.

“I think that this group of players coming in is probably one of the strongest classes we’ve ever had,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “Obviously our program is in a different place than it has been in the past with all of our success it has attracted some of the top players in the country. We’re excited about them not only because of what they can bring on the field but what kind of personalities, their attitudes and their desire to be a part of a top program. They all have wonderful families that we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know during the recruiting process and we’re really excited to have them joining our family here at South Carolina.”

This year’s class features three student-athletes from New Jersey, a pair of individuals from Florida as well as players from Massachusetts, Virginia and Alabama.

Fresh off its 2019 SEC Tournament championship, No. 5 South Carolina women’s soccer (16-1-3, 7-0-3 SEC) earned its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament bid when the 64-team field was announced Monday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who drew a No. 2 seed, will host Samford in the tournament’s opening round on Sat., Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The match can be seen on the SEC Network.

2020 Signing Class

Catherine Barry

Forward Hingham, Mass. Tabor Academy NEFC U19 Development Academy

Four-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

Three-time All-American (TopDrawerSoccer, Allstate and United Soccer Coaches)

Selected to 2019-20 high school All-American match

2018-19 Massachusetts Girls Gatorade Player of the Year

2019 USA Today All-USA First Team

2019 U.S. Developmental Academy playoffs Golden Boot winner

Selected captain of the 2019 Allstate All-America Cup and Tabor Academy

Two-time leader in goals and goals per match (while missing the fall season on waiver)

Two-time Development Academy Best XI selection

2017-18 U19 Easter Conference Player of the Year while playing up an age group

Reached 2016-17 ECNL U16 quarterfinals

Reached 2017-18 US Soccer U.S. Developmental Academy league U19 semifinals

Two-time United Soccer Coaches All-State

Two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region

Three-time ISL Scoring leader

2018 Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic

Two-time All-ISL First Team

2018 ISL Most Valuable Player

2018 All-NEPSAC Selection

2018 New England (NEPSAC) champion

Recipient of the Contribution to Tabor Athletics Awards both her sophomore and junior years

Left Tabor Academy as the all-time goal leader in goals, points, single-season goals and single-season points

Was a multi-sport athlete in high school, winning letters in soccer (4), Lacrosse (3) and basketball (2)

Has three siblings Christopher (19), Caroline (19) and Colin (15)

Was a high honor roll student

Won the 2019 Katherine Wickenden Prize for the highest standards of personal achievement

Intends to major in Computer Science

Daughter of Lauren and Christopher Barry

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “I chose South Carolina because of the sense of pride and community I felt. I knew it was somewhere I could be pushed not only athletically, but academically and personally as well. The family atmosphere within the program and the prioritization of female athletics within the university sealed the deal.”

Taylor Fox

Goalkeeper Titusville, Fla. Titusville High School Orland City Soccer Club/West Florida Flames

Four-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

U16 and U18 US Women’s National Team call-ups

ECNL Southeast Conference National Selection candidate

Named Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player while playing at Titusville High School

Played two high school varsity seasons, earning one letter in soccer

A member of National Honor Society and the Dean’s List

Has one sibling, Joshua (15)

Plans to major in Exercise Science and has aspirations of playing professional soccer and becoming a sports medicine physician

Daughter of Michelle and Chris Fox

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “The second I met the coaches and players I knew this was a family-oriented school and soccer program. I loved the positive and motivational environment and was very impressed by the campus and facilities.”

Hallie Meadows

Defender Mountain Brook, Ala. Mountain Brook High School Tophat Development Academy

Three-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

Club was consistently ranked in top five nationally in goals against average

Aided her club’s defense that had 36 clean sheets during four seasons

Won ECNL 2016-17 Southeastern Conference

Reached ECNL Final Four in 2016-17 with club squad

Four-year starter at center back, playing in 103 matches as team captain

Unanimous First Team All-Metro in ninth grade, Second Team All-State and finished with 17 career high school goals and eight assists

Second Team All-Metro in eighth grade, team MVP, Offensive MVP and started all 20 matches

Earned varsity letters in soccer as an eighth and ninth grader before committing to club team in final three seasons of high school

Father Adam was a four-year University of Georgia football letterman (1992-96) and was named First Team All-SEC and the second-round draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts in 1996 before playing nine years in the NFL as an offensive lineman

Mother Courtney was a student worker under current Senior Associate Athletic Director of Sports Communications Claude Felton at the University of Georgia, serving as the women’s soccer Sports Information Contact in 1995 and 1996

Was a member of the National Honor Society and was a 4.0 GPA honor student

Intends to major in pre-med and has aspirations to become a pediatric orthopedic surgeon

Has three siblings Mimi, Ella and Stephen

Daughter of Courtney and Adam Meadows

Chose the University of South Carolina because: ” One of my first unofficial visits was to South Carolina, and the coaching staff and the players set such a high standard that I couldn’t stop thinking about Columbia on all my other visits. I could tell right away that they hold each other accountable every day, believe in team-first soccer, and treat each other like family. I watched a lot of soccer games from a lot of different conferences when I was deciding, too, and paid attention to how the coaches coached, how the team played and adjusted and treated each other, and I loved everything I saw and learned about the program. I wanted to play for a program that had the highest goals but focused on one game at a time and doing little things the right way, and it didn’t take very long talking to the coaches and players for me to know this was it. Plus, throw in playing at home in the best college atmosphere. I was 100 percent sold and committed before Nationals of my freshman year. I never once thought about any place else again and everything I have seen or heard or experienced since has confirms it.”

Ranya Senhaji

Forward Tinton Falls, N.J. Monmouth Regional High School PDA U18

Three-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

2018-19 ECNL National Champion

2018-19 U17 Team Top Scorer with club team PDA

2018 Allstate All-American

2017-18 U16 Top 11 scorer in the U.S. Developmental Academy league with 24 goals

2016-17 ECNL Division Champions

Was a Short Conference All-Star at Monmouth Regional High School in 2019

Holds record for goals in a season at Monmouth Regional High School with 30, crushing the previous record of 18

Holds career goals record at Monmouth Regional High School with 58 in three seasons

Played and won three letters with varsity soccer before playing just club soccer

Father Driss played soccer in Morocco in college and high school

Mother Cathy played basketball and softball in high school

Undeclared major and has aspirations of playing professional soccer

Has one sibling, Naim (14)

Daughter of Cathy Levin and Driss Senhaji

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “I chose USC because of the great family atmosphere. After being with the coaches, the players, and being on campus, it just felt right to me. I wanted to go to one of the elite soccer programs in the country.”

Rylee Forster

Midfielder/Forward Jacksonville, Fla. Providence School United Soccer Alliance

Three-star prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

Made the U.S. Developmental Academy league Final Four with United Soccer Alliance

Team captain from 2015-18 with club team

Participated in 2018 ECNL/ID2 National Training Camp in Portland

Attended 2017 ID2 National Training Camp in Raleigh

Trained at 2016-17 US Soccer training combine

Won Regional championship in 2017-18 at Providence School

Was named Most Valuable Player on high school team in 2017-18

Was team captain from 2017-18 and named 2016-17 Best Offensive Player

Was the top scorer on high school squad from 2016-18

Was a two-sport athlete in high school, earning four letters in soccer and two in track and field

Holds school record for 400m

2018 FHSAA Regional champion in the 4x800m relay and finished fifth at the state track and field meet

Was a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society

Mother Lee Anne played softball at St. Petersburg College

Intends to major in Exercise Science and has goals of becoming a physical therapist

Has two siblings, Zachary (14) and Trey (11)

Daughter of Lee Anne and Tony Forster

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “I chose the University of South Carolina because of the school’s beautiful campus and atmosphere. When walking on campus, I can sense the school spirit that the students have. I also love the coaching staff at the University of South Carolina, they are always so supportive and have great expectations.”

Caitlyn Leffler

Defender Livingston, N.J. Livingston High School PDA

Ranked prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

Was a member of the 2019 ECNL National Champions

Attended pair of ID2 camps while with club team

North Jersey Section One, Group Four, Champions in 2016 and named to All-Conference team

Essex County Champions in 2016

Scored four goals and added four assists for her high school squad from center back position

Won three letters with high school soccer program before moving to club team in 2017-18

Sister Megan currently plays soccer for Monmouth University

Was on high school honor roll all four years

A member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Business Honor Society

Undeclared major

Has one sibling, Megan (20)

Daughter of Arlene and Chris Leffler

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “I chose South Carolina for the great culture the women’s soccer program has and for the many academic opportunities the university provides. I believe that the highly competitive soccer program, and the quality education will challenge me both on and off the field and allow me to grow as a person and a player.”

Brianna Behm

Midfielder Williamsburg, Va. Jamestown High School Richmond United – ECNL

Ranked prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

All-American in 2019

Was Regional Player of the Year, Daily Press Player of the Year, Peninsula Player of the Year and State Player of the Year Runner-up in 2019

Two-time First Team All-Conference member

Won Regional Championship in 2019 and is a two-time conference champion with high school squad

Reached the Virginia state semifinals in 2019

Was named ECNL Player to Watch in 2017, 2018 and 2019

PDP Mid-Atlantic Event participant in 2017 and 2018

Helped her club squad reach the champions league in Seattle in 2018

Was First Team All-State and First Team All-Region her sophomore and junior year with high school squad

Great grandpa, Joseph C. Behm, was a movie producer in the 1930s and 1940s producing the Manchurian Candidate staring Frank Sinatra

Grandpa, John Behm, produced the original Wonder Woman movie and the television series Dallas

Uncle Jerry Clary played football at UC Davis, Grandpa Ira Jerry Clary played basketball at Idaho State and Aunt Stacie Arnold played softball at Cuesta College

Was on the academic honor roll all four years of high school

Plans to major in Sports Management and has aspirations of winning an NCAA championship and getting drafted and getting a job as a statistician for a major sports team

Has one sibling, Bryce (20)

Daughter of Darcie and Gary Behm

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “I chose the University of South Carolina because of the family environment it has. Right when I steppe don campus and met the staff I felt right at home. The energy everyone had really made me believe it would be the perfect fit for me.”

Corinna Zullo

Forward Flemington, N.J. Hunterdon Central Regional High School PDA

Ranked prospect according to TopDrawerSoccer.com

Owns record for goals (47) and assists (26) at her high school

2018-19 ECNL National Champion

Won the H/W/S Most Valuable Player Award in 2018

Won the 2016 and 2018 Golden Boot award and was named Third Team All-State in 2016 and Second Team in 2018

Won three letters in soccer during high school year (missed 2017 season due to participating in U.S. Developmental Academy league

Helped win a state championship with high school squad in 2016

Won sectional championship in 2016, 2018 and 2019

H/W/S County Champion in 2016, 2018 and 2019

Was on the honor roll all four years of high school

Plans to major in Psychology and has aspirations of becoming a therapist

Has one sibling, Luciana, who is a current member of the South Carolina women’s soccer team

Daughter of Lisa Michaels and Anthony Zullo

Chose the University of South Carolina because: “South Carolina has a great atmosphere. The people on the team are all so close and are so kind to each other it seems like everyone is a family.”