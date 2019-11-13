SC Teen facing life in prison for shooting first grader now facing escape charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – An official says a teen facing 30 years to life in prison for killing a first-grader on a South Carolina school’s playground was charged with escape last month.

A jail investigator testified Tuesday at Jesse Osborne’s sentencing hearing that authorities found a hole in the 17-year-old’s cell wall.

Under cross-examination, investigator Nathan Mitchell said Osborne knew there was a camera in his cell and likely knew the wall led to the cell next door.

Mitchell also testified the hole was barely big enough to fit someone’s head into, much less their shoulders.

Osborne pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for killing the first grader outside Townville Elementary School after he shot his father and stole his truck at their Anderson County home in September 2016. Osborne was 14 at the time.