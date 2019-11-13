Wednesday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s all about Country music tonight on ABC Columbia as we air the 53rd annual Country Music Awards. The show is expected to be a spectacular show of some of the genres new and legendary singers. Starting off with what is expected to to be a show stopper performance.

You can check it out, live right here in ABC Columbia starting at 8PM live from Nashville, Tennessee with host carrie Underwood and guest hosts Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

And once the music stops, stick around for all of your news headlines, weather and sports, with us on ABC Columbia News at 11.

8PM – 53rd American County Music Awards

11PM ABC Columbia News