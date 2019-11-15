12-year olds charged with selling crack

20191115guildhopkins

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say two 12 year boys and two adults are facing drug charges after a search warrant was conducted at a home on Harper St. on Nov. 8th.

Investigators say Nickolas Guild, 38, and Ashley Hopkins, 34, are each charged with trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine within Proximity of a School, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Two Counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

According to police two 12 year old boys were also arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine within the proximity of a school.