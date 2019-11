CDC reports fewer people are smoking cigarettes in the US

(CNN) – A new report suggests fewer people are smoking cigarettes in the US.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 13.7 percent of adults smoked cigarettes last year.

The report also found cigarette smokers have become more likely to try quitting in the past 12 months, attributing the decline in smoking to public health education.

The CDC has been collecting data on smoking since 1965.