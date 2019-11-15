Columbia Police are searching for a burglary and assault suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have released a sketch of a possible suspect accused of burglary and assault on Ardincaple Drive.

Authorities say on October 30 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspect entered a home on Ardincaple Drive and attacked a female elderly homeowner.

According to investigators, the victim was able to defend herself and called out to a relative in the home for help.

Officials say she did not require medical attention at the scene of the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a thin 20 to 25-year-old black male, standing at 5’11 who was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie.

If you know who this is, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.