Local Living: A look at some Holiday happenings in the Midlands

From the Craftsmen's Classic to Vista Lights, a look at events this weekend and coming up!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Christmas shopping tops our look at Local Living.

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds.

Our Curtis Wilson is checking things out for you with a sneak peak.

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival runs Friday, November 15- Sunday November 17, 2019.

The craft show features Southern Artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

November 15, 2019 – Fri. (10am – 9pm)

November 16, 2019 – Sat. (10am – 6pm)

November 17, 2019 – Sun. (11am – 5pm)

For event details just click here https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml

Whether you like them steamed or fried…our look at Local Living takes us to the Oyster Festival. The South Carolina Oyster Festival will bring its tasty treats to the Midlands this weekend.

It is taking place Sunday, November 17 from 11am- 5:30pm at the Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion.

Children under 16 are free. Tickets at the gate are $10. For more information click here http://www.scoysterfest.com/

Soon you’ll be able to see the Christmas spirit light up in the Vista. The annual Vista Lights 2019 will help ring in the holidays next week.

More than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will stay open late for holiday specials. The Christmas tree will be lit at the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets. Vista Lights is November 21 from 6 to 10pm in the Vista.

Click here for more information https://www.vistacolumbia.com/special-events/vista-lights

Looking to see a few gems this season?

The annual Columbia Gem and Mineral Show will shine bright this weekend at the Jamil Temple.

The 52nd annual event kicks off Friday November 22 at 10am and runs through Sunday, November 24th.

Rough cut gems, fossils, gold, even beads and more, will be featured. For more information check it out here https://www.cgms.rocks/2017-gem-show

Ready for a holiday favorite? There are plenty of chances to see The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Columbia City Ballet debuts at the Koger Center with six performances. For more information on show dates and tickets click here http://columbiacityballet.com/production/nutcracker/

Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the Township Auditorium. The performances kick off on November 27, 2019.

For more information click here http://thetownship.org/events/