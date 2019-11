Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Capital city.

Jackson, known for hits like ‘It’s Five O’clock Somewhere’ and “Chattahoochee”.

He is bringing his 2020 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 7:30PM.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 AM. For information about seating, or how to purchase tickets click here