Game time set for Carolina Clemson game

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Game time has been set for the annual grudge match between the Gamecocks and the Tigers.

According to the Uof SC athletic department the game will kickoff at noon on Saturday Nov. 30th at Williams-Brice Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson holds an all time advantage in the series of 70-42-4.

Both teams are idle on Nov. 23rd.

A win for the Tigers would keep them on track for another playoff birth with an undefeated 12-0 record heading into the ACC Championship game.

A win for the Gamecocks would be a first in the past five games with their rivals from the Upstate.