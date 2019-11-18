Man found shot in car outside Richland co. home ruled homicide
Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Around 5PM tonight, Monday November, 18th The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive for a shooting call.
Once they arrived at the address, authorities say they found a man who had been shot while sitting inside a car outside a home was pronounced dead on the scene.
This investigation is ongoing .
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.