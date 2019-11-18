Martin Lawrence brings his ‘Lit AF’ comedy tour back to Columbia

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Comedian, Actor Martin Lawrence is bringing his ‘Lit AF’ tour back to Columbia.

The comedian, who rose to stardom doing stand up as well as starring in shows like the long running sitcom ‘Martin’, and movies like ‘Bad Boy’s’ is coming to Colonial Life Arena Friday February 14th,2019 and he’s bring some friends along.

Comedians DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, and Michael Blackson are expected to hit the stage to bring the laughs as well.

AEG Presents announced the nationwide the comedy show today, Monday November 18th, with with a stop in Columbia, SC on February 14th, 2020 at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets for the Columbia performance go on sale November 22 at 12:00 PM.

For information about the show or to purchas tickets

Click HERE