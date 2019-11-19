BBB warns people of ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning against ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchanges saying they are actually an illegal pyramid schemes.

it starts with an email or social media invitation.

people are then asked to buy and mail a modest gift to a stranger and told they’ll get a certain number of gifts in return.

They’re also encouraged to invite other people to the gift exchange. the Better Business Bureau says the scam relies on recruiting people to keep it afloat.

they say once people stop participating in the gift exchange, the gift supply stops as well, and leaves hundreds of disappointed people without their promised gifts.

the Better Business Bureau recommends ignoring any invitations.