Clemson stays in top four of College Football Playoff poll

LSU is once again atop this week’s edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, with Alabama staying at No. 5 in the wake of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s season-ending hip injury.

The rest of the top four remains the same: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

A group of one-loss Power 5 teams round out the top 10, starting with Oregon and Utah standing pat at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Oklahoma, fresh off its comeback victory on the road against Baylor, moved up one spot to slot in at No. 9. The previously undefeated Bears, meanwhile, fell one spot to drop to No. 14.

No. 10 Minnesota, the other unbeaten team to lose on Saturday, fell two spots but still edged out No. 11 Florida to remain in the top 10.

Penn State, who lost to the Golden Gophers two weeks ago, find themselves ahead of them once again at No. 8.

Following a close loss to Georgia, No. 15 Auburn dropped just just three spots from last week.

Kansas State, Navy and Texas all fell out of the rankings following losses on Saturday, which made way for newcomers No. 22 Iowa State (who knocked off Texas), No. 23 USC and No. 25 SMU.