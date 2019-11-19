Columbia City Council upholds decision to deny adult store Taboo a business license

The city denied the license since it violates an ordinance preventing the sale of sexual devices near a school or neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —City leaders taking a stand against an adult store’s efforts to obtain a business license.

The Columbia City Council voted unanimously to uphold the Business Licensing Division’s decision to prevent Taboo from operating in its current location.

Some lawmakers say they have been getting phone calls about the store for years, arguing that the store should not be near their neighborhoods.

“You know I’m not exaggerating when I say I get a phone call every two weeks or so about Taboo, what’s going to happen to it, when’s it going to close down. We’ve taken every step that we can to keep businesses like Taboo away from schools, away from neighborhoods, away from churches that we live in,” said Councilman Moe Baddourah of the Columbia City Council.

Taboo originally obtained its business license in 2011, but lost it shortly after due to an ordinance banning stores that sell sexual devices within a certain distance of a neighborhood or school.

After years of lawsuits and appeals, Taboo was fined $28,500 for, among other reasons, continuing to sell sexual devices online even though Jeff White, the store’s owner, told city officials he removed those items from his store.

White was not present at the meeting. Cheyenne Wiseman, the store’s General Manager who attended on his behalf, says the fight was worth it even though the outcome was not in their favor.

“[Jeff] is disappointed, but absolutely not surprised. We have the belief that everyone’s entitled to their God-given right to do adult things, and we’re helping move that along. If you believe in something, you’re going to keep fighting for it, and that’s just where we’re at,” Wiseman said.

After years of litigation and challenging Taboo’s ability to do business in the city, some lawmakers say today is a victory for the surrounding neighborhood.

“I am pleased to say Taboo is no longer officially open for business. It’s time to get the neighborhood back and make sure our kids understand what a great city and neighborhood they live in,” Baddourah said.

Wiseman says there are signs around the storefront indicating that they plan on moving in the future, but she says she is unsure where they will relocate.