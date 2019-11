D-HEC warns against overusing antibiotics to ward off flu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to avoid the use of unnecessary antibiotics to guard against the flu.

DHEC officials say doctors often prescribe antibiotics to treat flu-like symptoms which can be prevented with a flu shot. There’s a down side to that thought. Officials say while antibiotics save lives, taking too many can lead to increased bacterial resistance in the future.