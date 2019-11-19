Latest polls show Biden leading Democratic field in SC

(CNN) — According to new polls from Quinnipiac University and the University of North Florida, Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the Democratic Primary field here in South Carolina.

According to both the polls, about one-third of likely voters in South Carolina plan to support Biden in the coming election.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren follows Biden in second place, with Senator Bernie Sanders coming in at third.

The South Carolina Democratic Primary is February 29th.