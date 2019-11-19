Post Malone announces ‘Runaway Tour’ stop in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The Colonial Life Arena has just announced that GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Post Malone is extending his “Runaway Tour’, now making a stop here in Columbia.

This is the second leg of Post Malone’s tour, which will launch the second leg in 2020 and one of the stops is at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

Concert officials say Post Malone’s latest album,’ Hollywood’s Bleeding’ [Republic Records], has grown in popularity recently showing up on the #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Tickets start going on on sale Friday, November 22 at 9am online at Ticketmaster.com or you can pick up tickets to the show in-person by going to the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

If you are a Citi Cardmember, you can access tickets as early as today November 19th, 2019 starting at 5PM until Thursday November 21st, 2019 by going to the link here at visit www.citientertainment.com .

Concert officials say T-Mobile customers can get in on the exclusive deals well. Some T-Mobile users can find out more about exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets while Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices simply by visiting visit https://t-mobile.com/music.

For more information click the link here: livenation.com.