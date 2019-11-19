RCSD arrests two men in connection to Winter Park Drive shooting death

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting along Winter Park Drive we first told you about Monday night.

Authorities say they have arrested 21 year old Dequon Jenkins who is charged with Murder in the killing of 29 year old Michael Bates. A second suspect, 19 year old Zaequan Newhouse was also arrested and is charged with Accessory after the fact.

According to RCSD officials, both of the suspects were taken into custody around 5pm Tuesday evening by the Richland County Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals. Monday night around 5PM. Authorities say they were called to the 4 thousand block of Winter Park drive where they found Bates shot multiple times in a car outside of a home there. Bates was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies say Jenkins and Newhouse are being transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as they await a bond hearing. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.