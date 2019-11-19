Coroner identifies man killed in Winter Park Drive shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 29-year-old man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Winter Park Drive Monday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Michael Uzell Bates of Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information about this shooting please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

