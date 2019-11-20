10 S.C. charitable organizations honored as Angels of 2019

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Secretary of State has recognized 10 charitable organizations from across the state for the work that they do. This is the 24th year charities have been recognized as ‘Angels,’ and those chosen for the 2019 list were honored Wednesday morning.

“We have over 13,000 charities registered in South Carolina. And thank goodness there’s wonderful organizations, we can find 10 different ones each year,” said S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond. “South Carolina ranks in the top 10 when it comes to charitable giving. We are a very giving state that wants to help others.”

To be selected as an Angel, the organization must give at least 80% of its contributions toward their charitable cause.

“We don’t like to pick organizations who get a lot of their money through grants, and we also like to recognize organizations who have a lot of volunteers,” said Hammond.

“It’s fantastic. I’ve always often wondered about it, we just continue to do what we do. I’ve been doing it for 26 years and never thinking about it, and then to have somebody nominate you and get it is just phenomenal,” said Roy Kramer, Executive Director of the Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity.

The different Angels are recognized each year ahead of the holiday season. If people want to give back, they have a list of 10 reputable organizations where they know their money is going to a good cause.

“There’s also organizations that give very little toward their charitable purpose. And that’s why we want our donors to educate themselves on charities, look these charities up and make sure that they’re contributing a large amount of your contribution toward their charitable purpose,” said Hammond.

One group honored this year as an Angel is the Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood, which is a haven for veterans where they can deal with stress issues.

“Veterans and active duty have been open and embraced it, so it’s been an honor. This confirms for us that we’re on the right track,” said Sutton Shaw, Executive Director of Big Red Barn Retreat. “We’re just honored to be a part of this, and we hope to continue to do even more.”

The 2019 Angels include:

Big Red Barn Retreat, Blythewood, SC 94.2% Boys Farm, Inc., Newberry, SC 81.1% Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity, Columbia, SC 93.3% Free Medical Clinic of Aiken County, Aiken, SC 89.9% Hopeful Horizons, Inc., Beaufort, SC 86.8% Lighthouse Ministries, Florence, SC, Florence, SC 84.2% Meet the Needs Charleston, Mount Pleasant, SC 98.0% Neighbor to Neighbor of South Carolina Inc., Myrtle Beach, SC 86.8% Oconee County Humane Society, Inc., Salem, SC 96.3% Sustaining Way, Greenville, SC 98.5%

Charitable donors may research charities registered in South Carolina by going to the Secretary of State’s website.