Caslen: We look forward to Will Muschamp coaching USC for “seasons to come”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In the middle of a week filled with instability and ambiguity for the South Carolina Athletics program, President Robert Caslen is trying to set the record straight again over his comments he says are not accurate.

On Monday, Caslen gave an interview to the Florence News, which caused quite a stir.

In the interview, Caslen told the news outlet that Ray Tanner had contacted Florida State officials regarding how the school worked the buyout agreement for ex-head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired by FSU in early November. Taggart has a buyout of over $17 million, a few million less than Will Muschamp’s buyout agreement of $19 million.

Speculation circled Monday night that Tanner was attempting to gather ideas for letting go of Muschamp, but later Monday night, Caslen issued another statement.

“Let me set the record straight: Athletics Director Ray Tanner did not speak with anyone at Florida State University about coaching contracts.”

Wednesday afternoon brought more from the first-year USC president, desperately trying to save face.

“Earlier this week, I had a lengthy conversation with reporters and editors from the Florence Morning News about our university and the importance of keeping it affordable and accessible to the people of South Carolina. In the course of that interview, I was asked several questions about the football program, including one about Coach Muschamp that I misinterpreted,” Caslen said through a statement released by USC.

“I misspoke and the mistake was mine, and I apologize for any confusion my comments have created with Gamecock fans or our program. Our Athletic Director and I support Will Muschamp, and we look forward to him being our coach next year and for seasons to come.”

The Gamecocks are in the midst of the worst football season since 2015 and Will Muschamp’s poorest record (4-7) since taking over the Gamecock football program back in 2016.

Carolina hosts third-ranked Clemson Saturday Nov. 30. The Gamecocks are 24.5-point underdogs.