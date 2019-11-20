Lexington Police release video of burglary, kidnapping suspects

Lexington, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington have released video of two men they say used a stolen credit card from a victim they are suspected of robbing after police say they broke into her home.

Take a look at this surveillance video released by police.

Investigators say this is video of the suspects using the victim’s credit card at a local Walmart.

According to police, around 1:30 Tuesday Morning police say the men broke into a woman’s home on Martel drive, held her in the bedroom while they stole items, including the victim’s car.

If you know where these men are, or recognize them you are urged to call Crimestoppers at

1888- CRIME-SC