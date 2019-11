Loved ones honor those lost during ‘Tree For the Fallen’ ceremony

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster was joined by Gold Star families to commemorate their loved ones who died as an active member of the military.

The South Carolina survivor outreach service program’s ‘A Tree for the Fallen’ in the Governor’s Hall holds 387 stars, each representing the number of those who lost their lives since January 20-14.

Organizers say more and more names are added to the tree each year.