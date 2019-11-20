The Ol’ Bunny and the Card Trick…and other magical happenings on live tv

Magician John Tudor joined the GMC Cast to talk all things magical

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–There is something…well…magical about magic, and on Sunday, magician John Tudor is bringing the art to the Children’s Theater in Forrest Acres. John Tudor’s Magic Workshop for Kids begins with a private performance for workshop attendees. He will incorporate many of his theatrical illusions as well as his signature sleight-of-hand work.

After his performance, John will lead a hands-on interactive workshop bringing some of the “secrets” of magic to life for the workshop participants. Stressing imagination and creativity and focusing on theatricality and showmanship, John will teach students the basics of several simple illusions that they may take home and rehearse to perfection. All required special materials for these illusions will be provided.

You can learn more about the event HERE.