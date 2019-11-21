Annual ‘Trouble in Toyland’ report released

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — tonight a reminder for parents working your way down that long Christmas toy list.

Thursday The U.S. Public Interest Research Group, along with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital released its annual “Trouble in Toyland” report.

This report gives parents three key areas to make sure toys they plan on buying their children over the holiday are safe. The first is thing officials ask you to look for is detectable dangers like choking hazards, balloons, or magnets.

Another is hidden toxins such as products containing lead, cadmium, and boron.

And finally, parents should be aware of recently recalled toys.

a list of these toys can be found here recalls.gov