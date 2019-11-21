Official 2019 City ornament unveiling, proclamation held Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holiday season is upon us and that means some of you are getting ready to start decking the halls with ornaments. Well, so is the Babcock Foundation Center with one important ornament. The City has announced their plans to give us a first look at the official 2019 Babcock “Ornament of Opportunity” during an unveiling and proclamation declaring it the officials ornament of 2019.

Each year the City of Columbia unveils the ornament that has been chosen to represent the City of Columbia. This year it will be presented to the public Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11AM.

You can get your first glimpse of the ornament during the unveiling that will be held right outside Columbia City Hall ( City Hall, 1737 Main Street Columbia, SC).