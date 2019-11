Orangeburg deputies search for missing Santee woman

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — Authorities in Orangeburg County need your help finding a Santee woman who went missing Sunday.

Authorities say Tina Williamson was last seen November 17-th at her home on Santee drive.

If you recognize Williamson, or know she may be please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.