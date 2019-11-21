Pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on North Lake Drive has been identified

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Terry Aughtry, 60, died from her injuries at a hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Lake Drive at approximately 9:20 p.m.

According to investigators, Aughtry was walking in the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the driver, who wasn’t injured, stopped to help to the victim.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.