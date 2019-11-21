The body of a man is found in a Sumter parking lot

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —The Sumter County Coroner’s Office was called to Continental Tire earlier today after getting a call about a dead body found in side a truck parked there.

Officials say they have been able to identify the man as 38 year old Mr. Jarrett Bradford, from El Dorado, Arkansas. Authorities contacted a family member who say last spoke Bradford late Tuesday

According to the Sumter County Coroner, no foul play is suspected at this time, although the cause of death will not be released for a few days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday while both The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.