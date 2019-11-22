40th Annual ‘Thanksgiving Souper’ brings deeper meaning to the season of giving

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thanksgiving festivities are already underway here in the Midlands.

Thursday night the 40th annual ‘Thanksgiving Souper’ was held bringing members of the community out to help benefit the Women’s Shelter of Columbia.

Organizers say the event is held the Thursday before Thanksgiving each year to bring a deeper meaning to the season of giving.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s souper will help provide basic shelter, food, transitional housing and counseling to help women in need so they can build stronger lives.