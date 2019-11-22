Dawn Staley honors local grandparents with breakfast

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The roles grandparents play in the lives of their children and grandchildren is vital. In recognition of their hard work, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley honored them with a breakfast.

“We recognize the backbone of families,” said Staley.

Grandparents are important figures in any family, but often may be forgotten. Staley is making sure that once a year they’re remembered.

“It’s in honor of my mother, who passed away two years ago, who took care of her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren. She provided so much for the neighborhood children,” said Staley.

100 grandparents were invited to the breakfast, and each one received a lily when they entered.

“The lily flower represents my mother’s favorite flower,” said Staley.

Staley partners with WellCare of South Carolina to host the breakfast. She takes time to meet with the grandparents, and great-grandparents, that attend.

“They make me feel young again. They make me feel like they are looking after me,” said Staley.

“I am happy that someone thought of grandparents, and great-grandparents. Because there are times people don’t honor us, and we are the whole key, we are the backbone of the family,” said Janice J. Molden, a great-grandmother.

Many grandparents even double as parents, helping raise their grandkids.

“If a parent is not a suitable parent, guess who’s next to fall in line. It’s the grandparents,” said Staley.

“With them in my life, they make us younger. Causes me to be more active, and alert, and responsible. So we just care for them,” said Molden.

“We get to see our grandkids and do things with them, that’s another blessing you know,” said Melvin Hayes, a grandfather.

This is the third year in a row the breakfast has been held, and grandparents said they’re already looking forward to next year.

“And I thank Dawn Staley for continuing on the tradition for her mother,” said Molden.