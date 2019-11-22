E. coli outbreak in 16 states linked to romaine lettuce

(CNN) – The CDC has linked an E. coli outbreak in 16 states to romaine lettuce.

More than 40 cases of E. coli have been tied to lettuce grown in the Salinas region of California. While stores are working to remove it from its shelves, a lot of the tainted product has already been sold.

E. coli infections can take up to ten days to develop and can be life threatening. 28 people have been hospitalized and five have had kidney failure.

Health officials ask you to throw away any lettuce with Salinas written on the packaging.