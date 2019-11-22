Local Living: Holiday Lights, Governor’s Carolighting, Gems and more

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the Holiday Happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Let’s take a look at some happenings this weekend in Local Living. Are you looking to find a few gems?

The Annual Columbia Gem and Mineral show is shining bright this weekend at the Jamil Temple off St Andrews Road.

The 52nd annual event runs Friday through Sunday.

Rough cut gems, fossils, gold, even beads, are all featured. For times and exhibit information click here: https://www.cgms.rocks/2017-gem-show

Get ready to go wild with more than a million twinkling lights. Riverbanks Zoo’s annual”Lights Before Christmas’ opens this weekend.

The event features light displays, visits with Santa, a Jingle Bell Bonfire and more.

The Lights Before Christmas runs on certain nights from November 23 through December 30, 2019.

You are encouraged to purchase tickets online. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 5pm.

We have a link to ticket information here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-before-christmas

You can see the Midlands come alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights on the river.

The Holiday Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park opens Wednesday, November 27- December 31, 2019.

There will be more than 350 animated light displays.

The drive through display runs each night from 6pm to 10pm.

For more information click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-34

This weekend the State Christmas tree…the one behind us at the state house, will be all a-glow.

Officials are getting ready for the 53rd annual Governor’s Carolighting.

The official State Christmas tree will be fully trimmed and the lights turned on Sunday during the annual event.

The 53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting will be held at the South Carolina State House on Sunday, November 24 at 6:00 PM. Morgan Nichols, Miss South Carolina 2019 will serve as the emcee.