Deputies: Man linked to Kershaw homicide arrested after drug bust behind school in Lancaster

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Shannon Myers

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Drugs, weapons & cash recovered in drug bust on Doby's Bridge Road.

(Courtesy: KCSO/Facebook) Multiple people arrested after a drug bust on Doby's Bridge Road.





LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – Kershaw and Lancaster County deputies say they arrested a man after a drug bust behind an elementary school in Lancaster on Thursday.

Authorities say they were serving an arrest warrant for Shannon Myers, 47, for accessory after the fact, for the September homicide of Cletis Baker, Jr., 44.

While at the home on Doby’s Bridge Road in Indian Land, officials say they arrested Myers and four other drug dealers and users.

According to investigators, they found multiple drugs, weapons and cash at the home which includes:

Over 800 grams of meth

Over 40 grams of heroin

8.35 grams of cocaine

4.74 grams of marijuana

Over 20 grams of illegal mushrooms

Seven controlled pills

Three handguns

Over $4,000 in cash

According to WSOC, Lancaster County Schools alerted parents of Indian Land schools about the raid because of the size of the scene.

Kershaw County deputies say Myers is one of many suspects that were arrested in connection to Baker’s death.

For more information on the homicide, see our previous coverage by clicking here.