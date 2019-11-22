Orangeburg man arrested for attempted murder after alleged drug deal

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man has been arrested for shooting at a man after a drug deal.

Charles Singleton faces an attempted murder charge after deputies say on Wednesday another man reported being shot at after he drove to Singleton’s home on Seawright Drive to buy cocaine.

The man says Singleton refused to give the money back after telling him he had no cocaine.

Authorities say an argument started and Singleton shot the man once he got in his car, hitting him in the head.

Singleton was arrested minutes later.