53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 53rd Annual Governor’s Carolighting at the South Carolina State House will take place Sunday at 6:00 PM.

The State Christmas Tree will be fully trimmed and the lights turned during the annual event.

Event organizer say this year’s tree is a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir, and comes from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. TimberTech of Greer donated delivery services for the 14th consecutive year.

Morgan Nichols, Miss South Carolina 2019 will serve as the emcee.