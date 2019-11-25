NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person was killed after a vehicle crash caused two people to be ejected over the weekend.

Authorities say the incident happened Sunday around 3:45 a.m. on Broad River Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle went off the road, struck several trees and ejected both the driver and the passenger.

Troopers say one of the victims died on scene while another was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say neither of the victims were wearing seat-belts.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.