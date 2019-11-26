Three arrested for drugs, guns in Orangeburg Co.

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Ornageburg Co. deputies say three people are facing drug charges after investigators were looking into a recent shootings.

In addition to the drugs, deputies say they found two rifles.

Deputies say on Monday Marvin Gay, 30, Geonna Davis, 20, both of Santee; and Fabin Sheard, 19, of Duncan, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Authorities say Gay was also charged with possession of ecstasy.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the arrests were made while deputies were continuing an ongoing investigation into shots that were fired into homes on Felderville Rd. near Santee.