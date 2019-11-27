Average price of Thanksgiving dinner is slightly up

(CNN) – The average price of a Thanksgiving meal is up this year but only by a penny.

The American Farm Bureau surveys the price of items traditionally served at Thanksgiving.

This year, they say the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner for ten is $48.91, or about five dollars a person.

That’s only one cent more than the cost last year. The average price in 2016 was $49.87.

The Bureau’s standard feast includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream.